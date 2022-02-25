China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98.
About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)
