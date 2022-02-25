China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.98

China BlueChemical Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.98.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98.
About China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY)
