Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Chesapeake Utilities updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.050-$6.250 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded down $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $127.48. 69,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,594. Chesapeake Utilities has a 12 month low of $104.92 and a 12 month high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $133,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at $212,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 23.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

