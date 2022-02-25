Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $6.99 EPS

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99), Briefing.com reports. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Cheniere Energy has a 12-month low of $65.78 and a 12-month high of $139.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.50%.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $255,977.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

