Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.68% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Chemed updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.10-$19.50 EPS.

Shares of CHE traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $458.99. 71,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,717. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. Chemed has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $487.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.24.

Get Chemed alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Chemed by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Chemed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.