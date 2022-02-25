Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
CMCM stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.11.
Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%.
About Cheetah Mobile (Get Rating)
Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheetah Mobile (CMCM)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.