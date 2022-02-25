Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

CMCM stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Cheetah Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.11.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.44 million during the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 217.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 15,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 22.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

