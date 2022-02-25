Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,085 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $138.45. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

