Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.27% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of CHRA opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Charah Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 147.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 59,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charah Solutions in the third quarter valued at $68,000.

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

