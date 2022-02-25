CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.50 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

VFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on V.F. from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.32. The company has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.