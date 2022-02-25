CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 2,636 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Analog Devices by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $815,014,000 after buying an additional 1,620,336 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 12,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 847,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,980,000 after purchasing an additional 262,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $159.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total transaction of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

