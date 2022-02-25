CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 112,248 People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 112,248 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.8% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,275,356 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,280,000 after purchasing an additional 46,348 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 439,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 69,605 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 163,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 944,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PBCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PBCT opened at $19.95 on Friday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

In other People’s United Financial news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

