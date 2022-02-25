CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 27,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,618,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,386 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,482,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,691,000 after acquiring an additional 427,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,378,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,569,000 after acquiring an additional 166,728 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,950,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,376,000 after acquiring an additional 436,041 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.10.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.81. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 94.02%. The company had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4908 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

