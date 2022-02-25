CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,315,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,699,000 after buying an additional 181,514 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,910,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4,129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,959,000 after buying an additional 128,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after buying an additional 99,843 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $398.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $426.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $335.60 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

