C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CFFI stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.50. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.
C&F Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.