C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.48 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.50. C&F Financial has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 428.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 1,636.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 304.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C&F Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

