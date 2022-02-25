Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,061 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 16,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $73.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.44. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.73.

