Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 48.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3,095.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 27,518 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 33.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $349.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.50.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $224.15 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.41 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day moving average is $279.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.