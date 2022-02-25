Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.16 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,755 shares of company stock valued at $219,959,796 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

STX opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.