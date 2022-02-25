Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.05 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.78.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

