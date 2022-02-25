Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 7,200 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth about $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $838,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $1,898,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total value of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.38 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $148.43 and a 1-year high of $239.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

