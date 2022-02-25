Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX stock opened at $228.47 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.60 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,040,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.91.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.