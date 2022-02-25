Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,363 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,681,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $680,630,000 after buying an additional 126,403 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after purchasing an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.1% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 123,752 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $310.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $343.91 and a 200-day moving average of $396.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

