Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,705 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,293,000 after acquiring an additional 15,204 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of XSD opened at $203.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $216.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.91. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $157.26 and a 1-year high of $250.82.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.