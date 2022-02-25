Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LECO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 410.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO opened at $126.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.37 and its 200 day moving average is $136.21. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.92 and a 1 year high of $148.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

