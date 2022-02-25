Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XBI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,799,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,713,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $89.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $81.71 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average of $115.95.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

