Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.