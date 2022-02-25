Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $117.74 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $104.10 and a twelve month high of $131.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.98.

