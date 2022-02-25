Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 4,962 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $3,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 72,887 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $92.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.01 and a 200 day moving average of $100.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

