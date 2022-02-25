Centric Health’s (CRX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRX. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centric Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Centric Health alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.