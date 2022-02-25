Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.02. Central Puerto shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Central Puerto by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 74,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 54,597 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

