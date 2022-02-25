Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $4.12

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.12, but opened at $4.02. Central Puerto shares last traded at $4.02, with a volume of 112 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Puerto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $568.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.16.
About Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)
Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.
