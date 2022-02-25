Centiva Capital LP Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 754.8% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $291.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average is $272.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $234.87 and a 52 week high of $307.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.75.

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

