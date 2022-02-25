Centiva Capital LP Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 259.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,060 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,698 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $17.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 9.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

