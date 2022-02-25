Centiva Capital LP Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 191.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 478,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Union by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,033,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,702,000 after purchasing an additional 332,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after buying an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Western Union by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,333,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,772,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

