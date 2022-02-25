Centiva Capital LP Buys 8,215 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $87.65 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $93.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

