Centiva Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 356,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,095,000 after buying an additional 39,803 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,232,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,721,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Erste Group cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Redburn Partners cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.02 billion, a PE ratio of 61.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.17 and its 200 day moving average is $335.90.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.