Centiva Capital LP Acquires 1,420 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 158.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 562.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $141.91 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $110.71 and a one year high of $168.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.08 and a 200-day moving average of $155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.71.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

