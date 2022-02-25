Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “
NYSE CPAC opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $543.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32.
Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (CPAC)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.