Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

NYSE CPAC opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $543.38 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.32.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Rating ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

