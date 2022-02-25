Celanese Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $4.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Celanese in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Celanese’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.62 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Sunday, February 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.40.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $137.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 12-month low of $133.50 and a 12-month high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

