CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) by 264.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,315,277 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,088 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $55,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 77.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDK. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

CDK stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.53 and a 52 week high of $55.15.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 7.03%.

CDK Global Profile (Get Rating)

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.