CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Price Down 3.7%

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$58.50 and last traded at C$59.20. 56,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 203,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$61.47.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark lowered their target price on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$81.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$80.50.
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$65.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$67.41. The firm has a market cap of C$10.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.B)
CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.
