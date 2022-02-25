Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO John W. Casella Sells 31,707 Shares

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) CEO John W. Casella sold 31,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

