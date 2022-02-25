Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Evercore ISI

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Carvana from $430.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $390.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

CVNA opened at $137.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.84 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.45. Carvana has a 52 week low of $107.50 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.23). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total value of $41,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440 shares of company stock valued at $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 70.5% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

