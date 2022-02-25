Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.25-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $740-750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.11 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.810-$8.970 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Get Carter's alerts:

Shares of Carter’s stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.37. Carter’s has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,801 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

About Carter’s (Get Rating)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.