Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Trading Up 9.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) was up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $96.41. Approximately 7,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 482,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.82.

The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Carter’s by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,210,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,064,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,967,000 after buying an additional 613,663 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,461 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,612,000 after buying an additional 133,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $125,221,000 after buying an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,232,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Carter’s Company Profile (NYSE:CRI)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

