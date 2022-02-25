Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.810-$8.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.56 billion-$3.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.57 billion.Carter’s also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.250-$1.350 EPS.

CRI stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.37.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,539,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 122,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 149,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

