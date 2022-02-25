Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CRI traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $97.23. 44,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37.
In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.
Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.
