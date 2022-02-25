Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CRI traded up $9.41 on Friday, reaching $97.23. 44,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,717. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $116.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,324,000 after purchasing an additional 86,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

