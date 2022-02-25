CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Issues Earnings Results

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CarGurus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,149,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16. CarGurus has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $1,612,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $312,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992 in the last three months. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 14,526 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 56,703 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

