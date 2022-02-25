CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 40096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.26.

The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on CarGurus from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,570,546.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CarGurus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 215.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 21,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 848,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,263,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,929,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,609,000 after buying an additional 84,542 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.71.

About CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

