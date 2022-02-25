CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. CareDx’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. CareDx updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

CDNA stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,621. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.03. CareDx has a 1-year low of $34.09 and a 1-year high of $96.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.74 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $106.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

In related news, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $444,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 1,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $68,880.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,571 shares of company stock valued at $1,766,210 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CareDx by 263.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of CareDx by 366.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 152.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 457,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,808 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

