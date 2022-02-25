Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in V.F. were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 435.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of VFC stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.71 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.