Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 252 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.19.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $342.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.14. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $320.50 and a 12-month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.12%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

